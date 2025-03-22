How to Watch Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Live Stream, Start Time, and Fight Details

Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora is set to defend his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Chordale “The Gift” Booker on Saturday, March 22, 2025. This highly anticipated boxing showdown headlines a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) event at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or tuning in for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Fundora vs. Booker fight live, including streaming options, start times, and the full fight card.

Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) steps into the ring for the first time since his thrilling split-decision victory over Tim Tszyu in March 2024, where he claimed the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles. Standing at an imposing 6’6”, Fundora’s height and reach make him a unique challenge in the 154-pound division. After a year of stalled negotiations for bigger fights (including a potential clash with Errol Spence Jr.), Fundora now faces a hungry contender in Chordale Booker.

Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) enters his first world title fight on a six-fight win streak, his only loss coming via a first-round knockout to Austin Williams in 2022. The 33-year-old southpaw sees this as his “Rocky moment” and has been preparing to counter Fundora’s towering frame with specialized training. With both fighters known for their resilience and skill, this bout promises to deliver.

Full Fight Card

The PBC event features a stacked tripleheader on Prime Video, with additional undercard bouts potentially available depending on broadcast updates. Here’s the confirmed lineup:

Main Event: Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Chordale Booker – 12 rounds, WBC and WBO super welterweight titles

Co-Feature: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm – 10 rounds, super welterweight

Opening Bout: Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha – 10 rounds, middleweight

Additional prelim fights may include prospects like Freudis Rojas, Alberto Mora Garcia, and Justin Cardona, though these are subject to change. Check Prime Video closer to fight night for the latest updates.

When and Where to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Start Time: The event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Main Event Ring Walks (Approx.): 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT (subject to change based on undercard durations)

The fight is taking place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, a 12,000-seat venue known for hosting major sporting events, including boxing spectacles featuring legends like Manny Pacquiao and Bernard Hopkins. For those unable to attend in person, the bout will be available to watch live from the comfort of your home.

How to Stream Fundora vs. Booker Live

The Fundora vs. Booker fight will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video as part of PBC’s ongoing partnership with the streaming giant. Here’s how you can catch the action:

For U.S. and Select Countries

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cost: Free for Amazon Prime subscribers

Subscription Details: If you’re not already a Prime member, an Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the U.S. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which includes access to this fight and all other Prime benefits like free shipping, Prime Music, and more.

How to Watch: Download the Prime Video app on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or streaming device (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, etc.), or watch directly through a web browser at amazon.com. Search for “Fundora vs. Booker” or navigate to the live sports section to find the stream.

