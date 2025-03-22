KSI vs. Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing Match Postponed Due to KSI’s Illness



Manchester, England – March 21, 2025 – The Misfits Boxing showdown between YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and MMA fighter Dillon Danis, scheduled for March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, has been postponed, Misfits Boxing announced today. The decision comes just eight days before the event, titled “Unfinished Business,” due to a severe illness affecting KSI, leaving fans disappointed but hopeful for a rescheduled date.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, took to social media earlier today to address the situation directly. In a video posted from his sickbed, the 31-year-old British star detailed his health struggles, explaining that he has been battling an illness for nearly three weeks. “I’ve tried my hardest, but my body has legit just given up,” KSI said, visibly unwell and coughing throughout the recording. “I’m coughing up greenish, yellow stuff all the time. My sinuses are hurting to the point where I need ibuprofen every day. Basically, I’m screwed.”

The postponement marks the second time a fight between KSI and Danis has been derailed. The two were originally slated to face off in January 2023, but Danis withdrew at the last minute, citing unpreparedness and logistical issues. This time, however, it’s KSI stepping away, a move he insists is unavoidable. “I still wanna move the fight to another day because, you know, I still wanna knock out Dillon Danis,” he added, emphasizing that his training efforts won’t go to waste. He also issued apologies to his fans, Misfits Boxing, DAZN, and his Sidemen colleagues for his reduced presence in recent content.

Misfits Boxing released an official statement confirming the news: “Due to an illness to KSI, Misfits Boxing Unfinished Business, scheduled for March 29th in Manchester, has been postponed. Further updates, including a new date, will be provided next week. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event.” The organization has not yet indicated whether a replacement main event will be sought or if the entire card will be pushed back.

Dillon Danis, never one to shy away from provocation, wasted no time responding. Taking to X, the 31-year-old American fighter mocked KSI’s withdrawal with a biting comment: “I remember my first cold.” Danis followed up with additional jabs, pointing out KSI’s participation in a Sidemen charity soccer match on March 8, sarcastically noting, “Played in a full charity soccer match 2 weeks ago but has been ‘sick for 3 weeks’.” His posts reignited the longstanding rivalry between the two, which has been fueled by years of trash talk and a heated press conference earlier this month where KSI slapped Danis with a pancake.

The postponement has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While many expressed sympathy for KSI’s condition, others speculated about underlying motives, with some questioning whether low ticket sales contributed to the decision—a rumor that remains unconfirmed. Social media buzzed with disappointment but also anticipation for the eventual clash, given the personal stakes involved.

KSI, a co-founder of Misfits Boxing, last fought in October 2023, losing a decision to Tommy Fury. Danis, meanwhile, made his professional boxing debut on the same card, falling to Logan Paul via disqualification after attempting a grappling move in the ring. Both fighters have been eager to return to action, making this latest setback all the more frustrating.

As of now, no official rescheduling date has been announced, but Misfits Boxing has promised clarity soon. For KSI and Danis, the unfinished business remains just that—unfinished—leaving the boxing world waiting for the next chapter in this saga of rivalry and redemption.

