Terence Crawford Excludes Manny Pacquiao from Top All-Time Greats List, Hints at PEDs Use

Terence “Bud” Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champion, has ticket off some boxing fans with controversial remarks made during a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, hosted by UFC legends Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman.

While discussing his all-time pound-for-pound greats list, Crawford conspicuously omitted Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao—boxing’s only eight-division world champion and a newly inducted Hall of Famer—before alluding to the Filipino icon’s success being aided by performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Crawford’s top five list included Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, Marvin Hagler, and Roberto Duran—names that few could dispute as legends of the sport. However, when host Henry Cejudo expressed shock at Pacquiao’s exclusion, Crawford grinned and dropped a bombshell. “There is a reason why he (Pacquiao) is not up there,” Crawford said. “You should know that reason. Manny is a generationally talented fighter; he’s accomplished what no other fighter is ever going to accomplish. But I don’t feel like he did it on his own. Because, for the simple fact, when Floyd made it a point for him to do the blood tests, he didn’t want to do the blood test. But when he did do the blood test, he hasn’t had a knockout since.”

The implication was clear: Crawford was suggesting that Pacquiao’s reluctance to initially agree to stringent blood testing during negotiations for a 2010 superfight with Mayweather, followed by a perceived drop in knockout power after adopting USADA testing, pointed to PED use.

Pacquiao’s last knockout victory came in 2009 against Miguel Cotto, before the Mayweather fight materialized in 2015 under strict anti-doping protocols. Crawford leaned into this narrative, arguing that the loss of Pacquiao’s finishing ability was suspicious. “Listen, one thing for certain, two things for sure—what’s the last thing that leaves you? It’s the power. You may lose speed. You may lose athleticism. But that power is still going to be there. Look at George Foreman,” he added, referencing the former heavyweight champ who scored knockouts well into his 40s.

Pacquiao’s career, which spanned from 1995 to 2021, saw him rise from flyweight to welterweight, amassing a record of 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts and victories over legends like Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Ricky Hatton. His induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2025 was widely celebrated, making Crawford’s comments all the more jarring. The accusation has drawn immediate backlash from Pacquiao’s supporters, who note that he passed all drug tests throughout his career, including those administered by USADA for the Mayweather bout and subsequent fights.

The boxing community was swift to react, with one X user posting, “Crawford’s reaching. Pacquiao’s resume smokes his, PEDs or not.” However, a minority of fans have sided with Crawford, with another X post reading, “Bud’s onto something—Pacquiao’s KO drought after ’09 is weird for a guy that explosive.”

Crawford’s comments come as he prepares for a potential showdown with Canelo Alvarez in September 2025, a fight that could further define his own legacy. Some speculate that his provocative take on Pacquiao is a bid to generate buzz and assert his dominance in the pound-for-pound conversation, especially given his own impeccable record of 41-0 with undisputed titles at 140 and 147 pounds. Yet, by taking aim at a beloved figure like Pacquiao, Crawford risks alienating fans and tarnishing his reputation.

As of now, Pacquiao has not responded to the allegations, though sources close to him suggest he’s “focused on his family and philanthropy” rather than engaging in a war of words.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

Like this: Like Loading...