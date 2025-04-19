Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo Live Stream Fight Prelims

The Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, hosts the Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora vs. Marilyn “La Mexicana” Badillo fight card with a free live stream fight prelims show, paving the way for tonight’s main event.

The event, co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Sampson Boxing, has the undefeated Fundora defending her WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, and Ring Magazine flyweight titles in her first headlining appearance. The prelims, streamed live on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel, showcases rising stars and sets a high-energy tone for the DAZN-broadcast main card.

The prelims kicks off with a super lightweight bout featuring 17-time national amateur champion Samuel Castellanos (1-0) against Marc Misiura (3-7-1, 1 KO). Castellanos, making his second professional appearance, in a four round bout. The young prospect has the potential to be a future Golden Boy star.

Next, Houston’s Olympic medalist Joshua “Good” Edwards makes his professional debut in a four-round super heavyweight clash against Larry Gonzalez (0-0-1). Edwards, carrying the weight of high expectations, will aim to showcase his athleticism and power.

In a six-round super featherweight bout, undefeated prospect Dalis Kaleiopu (6-0, 4 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii, faces Cincinnati’s Mykell Gamble (7-1, 4 KOs). Kaleiopu’s relentless pressure and crisp footwork is what makes him so special. Kaleiopu wants to help put Hawaiian boxing on the map.

In an eight-round light heavyweight bout, former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) will face Anthony Hollaway (9-7-3, 7 KOs), of Peoria, Illinois

The prelims concludes with an eight-round super bantamweight showdown between San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (13-0, 8 KOs) and Brandon Douglas (13-1, 11 KOs) of Salt Lake City. Chavez, a local favorite, wants to put on a show for the hometown crowd.

The prelims, begins at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, and sets the mood for the main card, which starts at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on DAZN. The main event features 23-year-old Gabriela Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs), the youngest undisputed champion in boxing history, defending her flyweight titles against the undefeated Marilyn Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs), who makes her U.S. debut. With both fighters promising a high-stakes battle, the prelims’ intensity suggests fans are in for a memorable night.

The undercard also includes a co-main event pitting undefeated super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) against former world champion Jorge “Chino” Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs), alongside other bouts featuring prospects like Joel Iriarte and Oleksandr Gvozdyk. As the arena fills and anticipation builds, the Fundora vs. Badillo prelims have already proven that tonight’s event is a celebration of boxing’s present and future.

For those tuning in, the main card is available worldwide on DAZN, with ring walks for the main event expected around 11:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM PT. Tickets for the event, hosted at Frontwave Arena, are available via AXS.com.

