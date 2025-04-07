Tim Tszyu Roars Back with Fourth-Round TKO Over Joey Spencer

Tim “The Soul Taker” Tszyu silenced his doubters and reignited his career last night, dismantling Joey Spencer with a fourth-round TKO in a junior middleweight showdown at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. The fight, streamed live on Prime Video and Kayo, marked a triumphant return for the former WBO champion, who ended a two-fight skid with a performance that showcased his trademark ferocity and precision.

Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs), the 30-year-old Sydney native, entered the ring under intense scrutiny after back-to-back losses had dimmed his once-unstoppable aura. Facing him was Joey Spencer (18-2, 12 KOs), a 25-year-old American prospect eager to spoil Tszyu’s homecoming and cement his own rise in the 154-pound division. From the outset, however, it was clear that Tszyu had rediscovered his fire.

The opening round saw Tszyu stalking Spencer with a measured aggression, his jab snapping the American’s head back while setting up thudding body shots. Spencer, known for his quick hands and resilience, fired back with sharp counters, but Tszyu’s relentless pressure began to take its toll. By the third round, the Australian’s power punches had visibly slowed Spencer, whose movement grew sluggish under the barrage.

The decisive moment came in the fourth. Tszyu cornered Spencer near the ropes and unleashed a vicious combination—a right uppercut followed by a left hook that landed flush on Spencer’s chin. Spencer’s legs buckled, and as he stumbled backward, Tszyu pounced, landing a crushing overhand right that sent him crashing to the canvas. Referee Chris Wilson called it off at 2:19 of the round, with Spencer unable to beat the count, prompting a deafening roar from the partisan crowd.

“I’m back,” Tszyu declared post-fight, sweat dripping from his brow as he addressed the fans. “This is my ring, my division. I took some knocks, but I’m here to climb back to the top. Who’s next?”

The victory not only halts Tszyu’s slide but also reasserts his relevance in a stacked junior middleweight landscape. After losing his WBO title to Bakhram Murtazaliev in October 2024 and suffering a controversial split decision defeat earlier in the year, Tszyu’s emphatic finish over Spencer signals a return to form. Promoter No Limit Boxing wasted no time hyping a potential clash with veteran Keith Thurman, with talks already swirling for a late 2025 showdown.

Spencer, meanwhile, showed flashes of promise but couldn’t match Tszyu’s intensity. The Michigan native landed a few eye-catching rights in the second round, briefly rocking Tszyu, but his inexperience against elite competition proved costly. At just 25, Spencer’s future remains bright, though this loss will likely push him back to the drawing board.

Ringside, Tszyu’s father, Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, watched with a stoic nod of approval. “Tim’s heart is his strength,” the elder Tszyu said. “He showed tonight what he’s made of. The world will see more.”

With the win, Tszyu re-enters the conversation among the division’s elite, where names like Sebastian Fundora, Terence Crawford, and Errol Spence Jr. loom large. For now, though, the Newcastle faithful celebrate a hometown hero reborn—one who looks ready to reclaim his place at the top of the boxing world.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

Like this: Like Loading...