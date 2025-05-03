Rolly Romero Stuns Ryan Garcia in Times Square Upset, Claims WBA Welterweight Title

New York City, May 2, 2025 – In a shocking turn of events, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) upset heavily favored Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) via unanimous decision to claim the WBA (Regular) welterweight title on Friday night at a historic outdoor boxing event in Times Square. The fight, headlining The Ring Magazine’s “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves” card, saw Romero capitalize on an early knockdown to outwork Garcia over 12 rounds, derailing plans for a highly anticipated Garcia-Devin Haney rematch.

Garcia, returning after a one-year suspension due to a failed drug test following his 2024 bout against Haney, entered as a -900 favorite, with many expecting a dominant performance to set up a second clash with Haney. However, Romero, a +700 underdog, had other plans. In the second round, Romero landed a devastating left hook that sent Garcia to the canvas, shifting the fight’s momentum. Garcia struggled to recover, appearing cautious and limiting his offense to single jabs, while Romero’s relentless bodywork and consistent pressure secured the victory.

The judges’ scorecards reflected Romero’s dominance, with scores of 115-112, 115-112, and a wider 118-109, prompting some debate among fans about the latter score. “Rolly caught me early. No excuses,” Garcia said post-fight, visibly emotional. “That year off took a lot out of my body, physically and mentally. Hats off to Rolly, he did a great job.”

Romero, who rejuvenated his career with the win, remained gracious, even suggesting Garcia and Haney should still pursue their rematch. “Knockdowns always help a fight,” Romero said. “I’m not even thinking about what’s next. Ryan and Devin should get their big one.”

The fight, broadcast on DAZN, was marked by low punch output, with CompuBox recording one of the lowest combined totals in recent 12-round history. Garcia’s hesitancy after the knockdown allowed Romero to dictate the pace, particularly in the later rounds, where his body shots and forward pressure frustrated the typically flashy “King Ry.”

Social media erupted with reactions, with fans and fighters alike stunned by the outcome. Devin Haney, who won a unanimous decision against Jose Ramirez on the undercard, was seen reacting with disbelief during the main event, though his own performance drew criticism for lacking spark.

The event, organized by The Ring Magazine under Saudi matchmaker Turki Alalshikh, also featured Teofimo Lopez retaining his WBO junior welterweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr. via unanimous decision. Despite the star-studded card, Garcia’s loss dominated headlines, with many questioning his future after the lackluster showing.

Garcia, who reportedly earned $20 million despite the loss, congratulated Romero and vowed to regroup. “I’m just happy I made it to the ring and went 12 rounds,” he added. Romero, projected to earn $5 million, celebrated the biggest win of his career, cementing his place as a legitimate contender in the welterweight division.

This is one of 2025’s biggest upsets, questions linger about Garcia’s next move and whether a Haney rematch remains viable. For now, Times Square belongs to Rolly Romero, who turned a surreal night in New York City into a career-defining triumph.

