Mike “Bad Man” Ohan Jr. fights Jonathan “Yoni” Ariel Sosa on August 6th in Bridgewater, MA

Fast rising junior welterweight Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. To headline “The Next Chapter” August 6th in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. (July 5, 2022) – Fast rising junior welterweight Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (15-1, 9 KOs) will headline “The Next Chapter” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, on Saturday night, August 6, at Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Ohan, Jr., fighting out of nearby Holbrook (MA), faces Argentinian Jonathan “Yoni” Ariel Sosa (7-13-2, 4 KOs) in the 10-round main event. The son of former Marvin Hagler sparring partner, Mike Ohan, “Bad Man” is a former New England Welterweight Champion, who has won six fights in a row since suffering his lone loss as a professional.

“The Bridgewater Vets Club is a great venue to host local boxing,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti said. “The goal is to make it a staple like the Roseland Ballroom was back in the ’90s. In order to do that we have to put on action-packed fights that won’t disappoint and that’s exactly the case on August 6th. Mike Ohan is stepping into a 10-round bout against someone with a wealth of experience.”

The 6-round, co-featured event is between a pair of fighters coming off impressive victories, Swansea’s (MA) Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (3-2, 1 KO) and Woburn’s (MA) Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (4-2, 2 KOs), for the vacant Massachusetts Middleweight Championship.

Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Edet “Papito” Mkpanam (7-0, 6 KOs), fighting out of New Bedford (MA), faces veteran Texas fighter Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (13-50-2, 9 KOs)vin a 6-round match. Mkpanam was a standout amateur boxer who was runner-up in the 2018 New England Golden Gloves.

A pair of promising prospects, junior middleweight Luke Iannuccilli (2-0, 2 KOs) and light heavyweight Raphael Torres (2-0, 2 KOs), will be in action in separate 4-round bouts.

“Anthony and Julien are in a crossroads bout that will have a heavy impact on the trajectory of their careers,” Traietti added. “Edet is taking on the always dangerous Larry Smith and Raphael is out to prove he is the future of the light heavyweight division in New England. The Vets Club is going to be wild on August 6th.”

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available for purchase at tickerriver.com (Search: The Next Chapter for $45.00 (standing room), $60.00 (floor seats), $80.00 (VIP stage seats) and $40.00 for a table of 4.

Doors open at 7 p.m. ET, first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.

