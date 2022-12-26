Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis knows Ryan Garcia is a threat, that is why he’s accusing him of juicing

Ryan Garcia is a young, handsome, undefeated lightweight contender and he is on the cusp of superstardom.

Garcia, 24, already has a huge fan following on various social media accounts with his main fanbase being young women, and shares similarities to a young Oscar De La Hoya.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, 28, is widely regarded as one of the best offensive fighters in boxing and has already held world titles at super featherweight, lightweight and light welterweight.

These two undefeated young fighters already agreed to fight each other in April of 2023. Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) decided to opt out of a tune up fight against Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta and would rather focus on Tank Davis instead.

I believe Garcia has shown maturity with this decision because anything can happen in boxing and even though Gesta isn’t a top level fighter, upsets do happen especially when you are overlooking an opponent to the bigger money fight down the line.

This also shows that Garcia is serious about his prediction that he will knockout Davis when they fight. A lot of fans are hating on Garcia because they are envious of his good looks, and jealous of all the female attention he receives. They did the same thing to his promoter Oscar De La Hoya when he was coming up, a lot of jealous fans hated on him because they didn’t want to accept that a pretty boy can fight.

Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) who is scheduled to fight undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th found out that Ryan Garcia opted out of a tune-up fight with Gesta, he took the time to insinuate that he was juicing and needed time to get down in weight and flush his system.

Davis told media at his open workout that Garcia looked a lot bigger and believes its either he has a drinking problem and got bigger that way or he is juicing which usually refers to someone being on steroids or PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

The Baltimore native also suggested this is why Garcia didn’t sign up for VADA testing because he is timing his Performance Enhancing Drug cycles. These are all allegations on Davis’ part but it also shows fear because he is already coming up with built in excuses just in cases he loses to Garcia.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Davis wins his tune-up but claims he was injured with either a sprained ankle or hurt his hand to avoid having to face Ryan Garcia next. He will say he has to recover and take several months off before stepping back into the ring again.

You already seen how Davis refused to give Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz a rematch after that rugged battle he had with the short and stocky Mexican contender. Many people had Cruz winning the fight, but Tank is the cash cow and was under Mayweather promotions at the time so he got the favoritism of the judges.

I just hope the haters will apologize and recognize that Ryan Garcia is a real fighter, give him credit when he faces Tank Davis and shocks the world with a knockout win.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

