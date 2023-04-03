Conor McGregor is calling out retired boxers Carl Froch and George Groves

Conor McGregor, the most successful professional mixed martial artist to fight in the UFC, recently caused a stir in the combat sports world by calling out retired professional boxers Carl Froch and George Groves on social media.

McGregor, who has previously competed and lost in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather and last fought Dustin Poirier in MMA, expressed interest in a potential boxing match against either Froch or Groves.

Froch, who retired in 2015 with a record of 33 wins (24 by knockout) and 2 losses, responded to McGregor’s challenge by stating that he would only consider a fight if it was a mixed martial arts contest.

Groves, who retired in 2019 with a record of 28 wins (20 by knockout) and 4 losses, has yet to respond to McGregor’s challenge.

While it remains to be seen whether McGregor’s challenge will lead to an actual matchup, his willingness to take on experienced boxers in their own sport showcases his confidence and ambition.

McGregor is widely known for his brash personality and willingness to call out opponents. Is his recent challenge to Froch and Groves just another example of a MMA fighter calling out retired boxers? Is this the reverse Jake Paul plan?

Like this: Like Loading...