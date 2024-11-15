Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on November 15 and will mark the first live boxing event to stream on Netflix. The event will also feature a women’s undisputed super lightweight championship between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, with a free preliminary card airing on YouTube prior to the main broadcast.

The main event sees Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) facing off against boxing legend Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). This unconventional matchup pits the 27-year-old YouTube star-turned-professional boxer against the 58-year-old retired former undisputed heavyweight champion.

Although the rules of the bout are modified, it remains a legitimate fight. The fighters will compete without headgear, wearing 14 oz gloves, and fighting in two-minute rounds for a total of eight rounds.

In the co-main event, Ireland’s Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will face Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in a highly anticipated rematch. This time, the women’s undisputed super lightweight title will be on the line.

The two first met in April 2022 in New York, delivering one of the most exciting and action-packed bouts of the year. Taylor emerged victorious with a split-decision win, retaining her lightweight titles. Serrano felt she had been robbed on the scorecards, and now she has the opportunity to seek redemption.

Additional championship bouts on the card include WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) defending his title against Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs), and Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) taking on Melinda Watpool (7-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO women’s super middleweight title.

Main Card (Netflix)

Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Women’s Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles)

Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC title)

Preliminary Undercard (YouTube)

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title)

Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Live Stream Fight Prelims on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on YouTube. Watch the Prelims Here.

