Beloved Boxing Legend George Foreman Passes Away at 76

March 21, 2025 – The world of sports mourns the loss of George Foreman, the iconic heavyweight boxing champion, who passed away peacefully at his home in Houston, Texas, on Thursday evening. He was 76 years old. The Foreman family released a statement on Instagram confirming his death, noting that he succumbed to complications from a long battle with an undisclosed illness. His legacy as a two-time world heavyweight champion, Olympic gold medalist, and beloved public figure leaves an indelible mark on boxing and beyond.

Born on January 10, 1949, in Marshall, Texas, George Edward Foreman rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most formidable fighters in boxing history. His journey to greatness began at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, where, at just 19, he won a gold medal in the heavyweight division, proudly waving the American flag in the ring—a moment etched into sports lore.

Foreman turned professional in 1969 and quickly established himself as a powerhouse, known for his devastating punching strength. In 1973, he shocked the world by knocking out Joe Frazier in the second round to claim the heavyweight title, a victory that showcased his dominance. His reign continued until 1974, when he faced Muhammad Ali in the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle.” Despite entering as the favorite, Foreman lost the title to Ali in a stunning eighth-round knockout, a fight that remains one of the most iconic in boxing history.

After a brief retirement in 1977, Foreman made an astonishing comeback in 1987 at the age of 38. Defying the odds, he reclaimed the heavyweight title in 1994 by knocking out Michael Moorer at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history. The victory cemented his status as a symbol of resilience and determination.

Beyond the ring, Foreman reinvented himself as a charismatic entrepreneur and television personality. His endorsement of the George Foreman Grill in the 1990s turned him into a household name, selling over 100 million units worldwide and earning him a fortune that reportedly surpassed his boxing earnings. His warm smile and affable demeanor endeared him to fans across generations.

Foreman was also a devoted family man, father to 12 children—five sons named George and seven daughters—and a committed philanthropist. He often spoke of his faith, crediting his transformation from a fearsome fighter to a gentle giant to a spiritual awakening in the late 1970s.

Tributes poured in from around the globe following the news of his passing. Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali, herself a former boxer, wrote, “George was more than an opponent to my father—he was a friend and a legend. Rest in peace, champ.” Boxing promoter Bob Arum called Foreman “a titan in and out of the ring,” while fans flooded social media with memories of his fights and famous grill infomercials.

George Foreman’s life was a testament to reinvention and perseverance. From the gritty streets of Texas to the bright lights of the boxing world, and later to the kitchens of millions, his journey transcended sport. He is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, his children, and numerous grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, but the Foreman family has asked for privacy during this time of grief.

The final bell has rung for George Foreman, but his legacy will echo through the annals of boxing history forever.

