Now Boxing

On March 1, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. delivered an exciting 12-round lightweight title fight that ended in a majority draw, with scorecards … Continue Reading about Gervonta “Tank” Davis Deserved the Win Over Lamont Roach: A Case Beyond the Controversial Draw
Main Content
Featured Story
News
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Live Stream, How To Watch, Fight Start Time
By NB News
BKFC 73 Italy: Chris Camozzi vs Andrea Bicchi Free Live Stream Fight Prelims
By NB News
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream
By NB News
Watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Open Workout Live Stream
By NB News
Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo Live Stream Fight Prelims
By NB News
Jake Paul to Fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Blockbuster Boxing Showdown on June 28
LIVE Video: Dalton Smith vs. Mathieu Germain Free Fight Prelims
By NB News
Watch Anthony Garnica vs Aston Palicte Fight Live From Long Beach on April 19
By NB News
Chris Eubank Sr. to Son: ‘You’re a Disgrace, I’ll Never Corner You’ for Conor Benn Fight
Jaron “Boots” Ennis Claims Another Title with TKO Victory Over Eimantas Stanionis
Watch Jaron Boots Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis Championship Boxing Live on DAZN
By NB News
Jaron Boots Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis Free Livestream Fight Prelims
By NB News
Opinion Articles
Why Terence Crawford Cannot Beat Canelo Alvarez
The prospect of a Terence Crawford versus Canelo Alvarez super-fight is a tantalizing one for boxing fans. Both are elite-level fighters, each dominating multiple weight divisions. Crawford is … [Read More...] about Why Terence Crawford Cannot Beat Canelo Alvarez
Why the Media Needs to Stop Bullying Conor McGregor
In the fast-paced and hyper-critical world of sports journalism, few athletes are as polarizing as Conor McGregor. The Irish mixed martial artist and former UFC double champion has captured the … [Read More...] about Why the Media Needs to Stop Bullying Conor McGregor
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: An Overhyped Spectacle to Promote Jake Paul’s Brand
I want to preface this as my opinion—and only my opinion—as a now casual boxing fan. We’re approximately 48 hours away from the November 15th Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix. Jake Paul is … [Read More...] about Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: An Overhyped Spectacle to Promote Jake Paul’s Brand
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Viral Stardom Versus True Talent and Hard Earned Fame
November 15 boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson exemplifies a generation shaped by social media, where anyone can achieve fame by going viral. This phenomenon contrasts with true talent and … [Read More...] about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Viral Stardom Versus True Talent and Hard Earned Fame
The Jake Paul Effect: From Traditional Sport to Sideshow Boxing with Social Media Influencers Cashing In
As the boxing world continues to evolve, one question that has captivated fans and analysts alike is whether the sport has become a spectacle or sideshow with the emergence of exhibition bouts and … [Read More...] about The Jake Paul Effect: From Traditional Sport to Sideshow Boxing with Social Media Influencers Cashing In
The Terence Crawford Who Beat Israil Madrimov Would Struggle Against Canelo
Terence "Bud" Crawford was one of those special fighters in boxing who looked almost super human, he would get wobbled but recover and if you hurt him he would turn into a monster and unleash a … [Read More...] about The Terence Crawford Who Beat Israil Madrimov Would Struggle Against Canelo
Manny Pacquiao should stay retired after poor performance against Rukiya Anpo at RIZIN
Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao is a legendary figure in boxing, but there are several compelling reasons why he might consider not returning to the ring especially after his poor performance against … [Read More...] about Manny Pacquiao should stay retired after poor performance against Rukiya Anpo at RIZIN
Why Mario Barrios is a Dangerous Fight for Manny Pacquiao
Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao, a living legend in the world of boxing, has faced numerous formidable opponents throughout his illustrious career including Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel … [Read More...] about Why Mario Barrios is a Dangerous Fight for Manny Pacquiao